‘National Bodybuilding Championship’ Hosted By Sikkim Bodybuilders’ Association Concludes

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The three-days long 11th Federation Cup, Men and Women Body Building and Physique Sports, National Championship 2022, culminated on Sunday, with a thrilling display of body builders from throughout India.

Organized by the Body Builders Association of Sikkim (BBAS) under the auspices of the Indian Body Building Federation, this Championship hosted at Manan Kendra in Gangtok has been recognized by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

Bodybuilder Hardeep Singh from Punjab was crowned ‘Champion of Champions’, while Mahendra Chauhan and Sujan Pilankar of Maharashtra were named 1st Runner-up and 2nd Runner-up, respectively.

The Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS), Information & Public Relations (IPR) and Printing and Stationery Departments – Lok Nath Sharma graced the concluding ceremony as its Chief Guest and presented the trophy, certificates and cash awards.

Besides, the Political Secretary to Chief Minister – Jacob Khaling, who is also the Chief Patron of BBAS; and Counselor – Kala Rai and President of BBAS also attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, Agriculture Minister – Lok Nath Sharma complimented the organizers for hosting a much enthralling event of Body Building Championship; and extended his best wishes to IBBF and BBAS.

He also mentioned the state government’s strong political resolve to promote sports under the leadership of Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), and highlighted steps undertaken to encourage sport lovers in the state.

In remembrance of his father – late Kalu Singh Tamang, the Sikkim CM has offered a cash reward of Rs One Lakh for the winner of the title “Champion of Champions” and Rs Fifty Thousand apiece for the first & second runners up.

The Minister also asserted about Sikkim’s distinctive advantages in terms of organic farming, natural scenic beauty, and hospitality, and extended his heartfelt greetings to all the athletes and participants.

In his brief address, Khaling expressed gratitude to the CM for all of his support, as well as the IBBF for their assistance in holding the event in Sikkim.

He also praised the IBBF for providing a prominent platform for the advancement of sports in Sikkim through the Body Building Championship.

A total of 350 participants competed in the competition, which was divided into sixteen different categories.