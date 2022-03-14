Newly-Elected Legislators Sworn-In As Members of ‘Manipur Legislative Assembly’

NET Web Desk

All the newly-elected members of 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly took oath at the Assembly Hall today morning.

The Protem Speaker of Manipur & senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator – Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh, who was on Sunday sworn in as the protem speaker of the assembly administered the oath to these newly-elected members.

Meanwhile, the incumbent Chief Minister of Manipur – N Biren Singh, newly elected MLAs – Biswajit Singh, Y Khemchand Singh, Govindas Konthoujam, former 3 time CM – Okram Ibobi Singh took oath today.

Taking to Twitter, N. Biren Singh wrote “I’m privileged and honoured to have sworn in as a Member of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly at the Assembly Hall in Imphal today.”

The current term of legislative assembly is set to culminate on March 19.

N Biren Singh submitted his resignation letter to the Governor – La Ganesan on Friday, and urged him to stay in office until the new administration comes over.

Its worthy to note that N. Biren Singh has won from his home constituency – Heingang in East Imphal district, Manipur, with more than 18000 votes, defeating the Indian National Congress (INC) rival – P Sharatchandra Singh.