Sikkim CM Proposes Establishing ‘National Yoga & Meditation Institute’ Around Gurudongmar Lake

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

In order to consolidate and utilize the state’s calm atmosphere and climate, the Chief Minister of Sikkim – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) proposed the establishment of National Yoga and Meditation Institute in the highland vicinity around Gurudongmar Lake in North Sikkim.

He also stressed on the significance of propagating Yoga along remote areas for enhancing wellness tourism, and improving the overall index of national well-being.

Tamang informed the same, while addressing the gathering of “Yoga Mahotsav” – an event to commemorate the 100-days countdown for the International Day of Yoga-22 held on Sunday.

The event featured Union Minister – Sarbananda Sonowal as the chief guest, along with other notable personalities such as the Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Environment, Forest & Climate Change – Bhupendra Yadav; Haryana Chief Minister – Manoharlal Khattar; Union Minister of State (MoS) – S Meenakshi Lekhi; and Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai.

He appreciated PM Narendra Modi’s efforts to bring the ancient practice of Yoga to the forefront and strengthen AYUSH-supported health facilities in his speech.

In the previous four centuries, he remarked, “Yoga has been a part of the historic and cultural existence that has always helped to unite different religious systems and ideologies.”

Tamang stated that more than 500 instructors who have been trained by Patanjali Yogpeeth are efficiently transmitting information, wisdom, and aesthetic practices of yoga across different government schools in Sikkim, citing the introduction of yoga into the school curriculum in the state.

The CM also spoke about Sikkimese students’ remarkable achievement in the Yoga Olympiad, as well as the online refresher course provided to instructors and students during the lockdown period under the subject “Be with Yoga, Be at Home.”

“It would be a global Institution that will impart knowledge about the value of Yoga and protection of nature, mountain resources, and India’s commitment to climate talks and mitigation,” the Chief Minister added.

He also advocated organizing a trans-border four-sided Yoga event so that young delegates from Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh might participate in the International Day of Yoga 2022’s 100 cities programme.

Tamang went on to say that this programme will follow the PMs “Neighbourhood First Policy” and “Act East Policy.”

Finally, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of AYUSH for their efforts and commitment to unite the country via their innovative programmes, and thanked Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for personally inviting him to attend.

This great occasion also included Minister B.S Panth, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, and Special Secretary Pramod Kumar Pathak, Pujya Swami Chidananda Saraswati, prominent officials, and dignitaries.