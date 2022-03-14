Tripura Government Makes ‘The Kashmir Files’ Tax-Free; Propagating Exodus Of Kashmiri Pandits

NET Web Desk

‘The Kashmir Files’, a movie themed on genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community in 1990, will be made tax-free in Tripura, in order to propagate the atrocities thereby leading to their expulsion.

The Chief Minister of Tripura – Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday, urged citizens to watch the film directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

Taking to Twitter, the Tripura CM wrote “#TheKashmirFilesMovie made by @vivekagnihotri, depicts the heart wrenching struggle and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus. To support his movie and encourage the people of the state to watch it, #Tripura govt has decided to make it tax-free in #Tripura.”

However, this decision has been welcomed by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

“The Kashmir Files” is a well-documented film about the atrocities that Kashmiri Hindus suffer in the valley. We appeal to all Tripura citizens to view the video to learn the truth about how the Pandits were tormented and driven out of their homeland.” – informed the President of VHP West Tripura District – Bijoy Saha.

Its worthy to note that the genocide on Kashmiri Pandit Community in 1990, led thousands of Kashmiri Hindus to flee their valley overnight, abandoning their possessions.