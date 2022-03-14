Upcoming Budget Will Boost Assam’s Economy & Pave Towards Development; Asserts Minister – Pijush Hazarika

NET Web Desk

Assam’s Minister of Parliamentary Affairs – Pijush Hazarika has expressed optimism about the upcoming budget, and shared that new measures will be initiated to take the state’s economy towards the path of development.

The upcoming budget will be unveiled in the house on March 16.

“The budget for the people of Assam will be presented on March 16. To take Assam forward on the road of development, new steps will be taken for the welfare of people.” – he told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator – Hemanga Thakuria informed that “Assam has a total of 126 constituencies. The budget has been meticulously designed by Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Finance Minister, Ajanta Neog. We are confident that Assam will make rapid progress with the aid of this budget” – stated the BJP MLA.

The budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly commenced on March 14 and will culminate on April 1.

During the budget session, six bills are expected to be placed in the house.