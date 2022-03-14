War-On-Drugs : Contraband Substances Worth Over 2 Kgs Seized From Mizoram  

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major operation against drug menace, the Excise & Narcotics Department of Mizoram confiscated 335 grams (27 soap cases) of Heroin from Tiau road of Champhai district and apprehended three offenders.

Identified as – Nilianmawia, Zabiakluaia, and Jakob Thang; all these 3 accused are residents of Myanmar.

The security forces on the intervening night of March 12, confiscated 40 grams of Heroin (10 soap cases) and apprehended 3 persons, identified as – Thangsiansanga, a resident of Champhai Bethel; Lalchhuanawmi, a resident of Champhai Kanan; and Lawrence Lalrinsanga from Aizawl.

On March 11, 2022 the department in collaboration with Anti-Drugs Squad of Champhai district recovered 1.918 Kgs of Heroin from two persons – Lalthapuia from Mamit District; and Lalbiakliana hailing from Serchhip District.

Meanwhile, all the apprehended drug dealers have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985.