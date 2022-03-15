900 Rival Party Offices Established Along Illegally-Occupied Lands; Dismantled : Tripura CM Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The Chief Minister of Tripura – Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday said that as many as 900 offices belonging to opposition parties had been bulldozed across the state for illegal encroachment.

Addressing an one-day long orientation programme of newly elected representatives of all urban local bodies in Tripura at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan at Agartala city, Deb said, “BJP-led government’s style of work is different. Those who will engage in illegal activities will not be spared. I have bulldozed 900 party offices in the state that were constructed in illegally occupied government land.”

Castigating the mis-rule of the CPIM-Left Front for 25 long years, Chief Minister said, “Occupying of government lands took place in the last 25 years. One can easily find out the mentality of a party that grabs land for party office construction. It indicates what sort of policies it is adhering to if a political party encroaches land.”

“The decisions were going against the people’s interest as CPIM-led Left Front used to take decisions in illegally occupied land”, he added.

Citing the significance of BJP, Deb said, “All BJP party offices in this state are constructed in illegally occupied land. The party offices are constructed in legally registered name”.

Deb referred to the BJP’s stellar victory in Uttar Pradesh and said, “BJP secured a landslide mandate in Uttar Pradesh for the first time in the history where people irrespective of caste, creed and religion voted for the largest party in the country”.

He claimed “People of this big state are overwhelmed with the works of the government led by Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi. Both time and political situation have changed”.

Explaining the BJP’s politics of difference, Deb said, people who once aspired to become Chief Minister of the state are lost in the cycle of time. People who encouraged dynastic politics left with nothing. Many people who were aspirants for the post of Prime Minister no longer exist in politics.