Amid Uncertainty Over CM Face; BJP’s Central Leadership Summons Manipur Leaders To Delhi 

NET Web Desk

Amid claims of factionalism over the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the central leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has convened a meeting in Delhi to discuss the formation of Manipur government.

This meeting would be attended by both incumbent Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh and Thongam Biswajit Singh, who is also in race for the post.

According to NDTV report, the state party chief – Sarda Devi and state in-charge – Sambit Patra will also attend the meet.

Despite the fact that BJP did not formally announce a CM candidate during the Manipur assembly polls, but the party campaigned across the state under the leadership of N Biren Singh.

Recently, N Biren Singh submitted his resignation letter to the Governor – La Ganesan, and was requested to stay in office until the new administration comes over.

Its worthy to note that N. Biren Singh has won from his home constituency – Heingang in East Imphal district, Manipur, with more than 18000 votes, defeating the Indian National Congress (INC) rival – P Sharatchandra Singh.