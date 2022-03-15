Assam Government Withdrew Security Cover Of 732 Persons So Far : CM – Himanta Biswa Sarma

NET Web Desk

The Assam government has withdrawn security cover of at least 732 persons so far; as informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the state assembly on Tuesday.

“Crime has decreased by 30% in the state this year as compared to the previous year,” said Sarma.

Addressing the state assembly, Sarma informed that state government is undertaking appropriate measures to de-centralize paddy procurement from farmers of state.

“We are going to de-centralise paddy procurement, and the state government will procure paddy from farmers of the state within two years”. – informed Sarma.