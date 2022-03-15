Assam : Key Perpetrator In Chatribari Murder Case; Apprehended From Bihar

NET Web Desk

The prime accused in the Chatribari businessman murder case has been apprehended by the Assam Police on Monday.

Identified as – Pankaj Kumar Yadav, the accused has been apprehended from Bihar.

The incident took place at Chatribari in Guwahati on February 21 in which a businessman named Avdesh Yadav was shot in the chest. Following which, the offender managed to escape the crime spot.

According to reports, he was gunned-down by some unidentified miscreants, while he was on his way back home. However, these miscreants fled away from the scene immediately after committing the crime.

The bike which was used in the crime was found to be registered in the name of one Mohammad Abbas from Darang district in Assam.

It may be mentioned that Avdesh Yadav was a resident of Bihar and residing in Guwahati for the last six months. Reports claimed that Yadav was killed due to personal enmity and business rivalry.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that the whole incident was planned by one – W Yadav who reportedly went into hiding in Nepal.