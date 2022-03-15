Assam & Meghalaya To Sign Border Agreement On March 27 : Meghalaya CM – Conrad Sangma

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to resolve a long-standing boundary dispute, the northeastern states of Assam & Meghalaya have agreed to sign a border agreement on March 27 in New Delhi, thereby demonstrating their greatest commitment to sort-out the conflict.

Responding to a budget discussion in the state Assembly, Sangma asserted that concerned measure will be implemented after a final round of discussions with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

“This agreement will be signed and the final conversation with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will happen this month. The preliminary date that has come to me is March 27.” – asserted Sangma.

“As a result, all cabinet colleagues and officials involved with the same, will travel to Delhi to commemorate this historic event, and I am optimistic that March 27 will be a historic day in which we will be able to reach a final agreement and sign the agreement on the six places,” he added.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked by the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma, and his Meghalaya counterpart – Conrad Sangma on January 29, which was then presented to Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation – Amit Shah for review and consideration on January 31.

Sangma acknowledged that the boundary dispute has been lingering for a long time, but claimed that the MDA administration has been firm in its determination that the problem must be resolved.

Its worthy to note that for settling the border disputes, Assam & Meghalaya government on the first phase had formed three regional committees each, which is led by Cabinet ministers and officials of the two northeastern states. These committees were directed to focus on 5 aspects – historical facts, ethnicity, administrative convenience, contiguity of the land, willingness and people’s sentiments.

Based on the same, the regional committees were tasked with the responsibility of making joint visits to “areas of differences” along the inter-state border, thereby interacting with all stakeholders, village heads, record their views, and finally submit their reports.

Out of 12 disputed locations, in the first phase, 6 disputed locations were mutually studied – Tarabari, Gizang, Fahala, Baklapara, Khanapara (Pilingkata) and Ratacherra. These areas fall under Cachar, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts of Assam and West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.

However, both the states have agreed on the villages in the border areas, and identified natural boundaries such as rivers and forests, he said. There are 36 villages in the six places of difference, covering an area of 36.79 sq kms which will be equally shared between the two northeastern states.