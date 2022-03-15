Assam : Pugilist – Lovlina Borgohain Qualifies For 2022 Asian Games; Register Convincing Win In Selection Trials

NET Web Desk

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist & ace pugilist – Lovlina Borgohain is set to represent India in the upcoming 2022 Asian Games, slated to take place in Hangzhou of China. Following a convincing win in selection trials, Borgohain have sealed the spot in the Indian contingent for the Asiad.

In the Asian Games selection trial finals conducted on Monday at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Borgohain was selected in the 69 kg division by outweighing Railways’ boxer Pooja.

Taking to Twitter, Lovlina wrote “7 days…5 fights…5 straight wins (7-0). Road to World Championship and Asian Games 2022…feels good to prove myself again after Olympics.. Believe in yourself.”

7 days…5 fights…5 straight wins (7-0). Road to World

Championship and Asian Games 2022…feels good to

prove myself again after Olympics.. "Believe in yourself." pic.twitter.com/3jiTWO8OSN — Lovlina Borgohain (@LovlinaBorgohai) March 15, 2022

Along with Lovlina, 4 other pugilists have secured their qualification for the upcoming 2022 Asian Games. The list includes : Former Junior World Boxing Champion – Nikhat Zareen outpunched the 2019 World Championships – Manju Rani to secure selection in the 51 kg division in the trials.

In the 57 kg division, Manisha won her trial bouts to make the cut for both the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships and Asian Games.

While, Jaismine (60 kg) and Saweety Boora (75 kg), also ensured twin selections for the upcoming mega-events.

The Asian Games is scheduled to take place from September 10-25.

Its worthy to note that Lovlina Borgohain became the first athlete from the northeastern state of Assam, and third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal, joining the legendary MC Mary Kom and Vijender Singh. Borgohain won the bronze medal in the women’s welterweight event at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The ace-pugilist won the junior national championship in 2012, and was soon making waves internationally starting with the silver medal at the 2013 Nation’s Women’s Junior Cup in Serbia. She had a medal finish at the 2014 Nation’s Women’s Youth Cup and followed it up with a silver at the next edition.