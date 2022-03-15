Central Government Examining ILP Implementation In Meghalaya : CM – Conrad Sangma

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to terminate influx and safeguarding the interests of indigenous people, the central government is examining the requirement of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya.

This has been informed by the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad K Sangma, while addressing the state budget assembly.

Sangma remarked that state government is pursuing the matter with the Centre, and hope that a conclusion will soon be reached.

The Meghalaya CM said that the state government sent multiple letters to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) since 2019. Meanwhile, on December 19, 2019 the Meghalaya Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution urging ILP implementation in the northeastern state.

Its worthy to note that the ILP entails permit to official travel documents issued by the Central government, in order to allow inward travel of an Indian citizen into a protected/restricted area for a limited period.

A British-era regulation designed to preserve ethnicity and culture of the northeastern tribals, ILP requires all Indian citizens to secure a special permit for entering the border states and regions of the North-East India.

The permit system is still in force in Nagaland as well as Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.