COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 6 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 93680

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 6 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 93680, as informed by the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 70 active cases, while 19 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 92020, while 0 fatality have been registered taking the total fatalities to 1590.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,76,555 total vaccines, with 1875 citizens been inoculated. As many as 1038 citizens of 18+ age group and 213 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.