COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 494 New Cases; 14.51% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 494 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 14.51%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 2902. While, a total of 2,21,468 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 671 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 1619 samples were tested on March 14, 2022, out of which 220 samples belonged to males, while 274 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,17,895. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 39 positive cases, TrueNAT detected 18 positive cases, while RAgT identified 437 positive cases.