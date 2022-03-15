Governor’s Medal Awarded To Meritorious Personnel From Mizoram Police, Excise & Narcotics Department

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Governor – Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati today awarded the Governor’s Gold and Silver Medal for meritorious services in public works to 7 state Police personnel and 4 state Excise & Narcotics officials during a ceremony held at the Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan.

The occasion was also graced by the Mizoram Home Minister – Lalchamliana and Minister of State (MoS) for Excise & Narcotics – Dr K. Beichhua.

The Governor also congratulated the recipients for their unwavering commitment towards their responsibilities and extra efforts to complete tasks that required courage and dedication.

He also expressed his satisfaction in presenting the prizes to state government’s most deserving and meritorious personnel, who are chosen after careful examination by the appropriate authorities and a meticulous selection process.

He congratulated the Mizoram Police and the Excise & Narcotics Departments for producing excellent personnel, who are sincere and innovative employees, whose actions and service have justified their achievements today. At the same time, he also urged other personnel in other departments to work harder to get recognition with these distinguished awards as these Medals are reserved for all the deserving state government employees.

Speaking at the function, Home Minister Lalchamliana thanked the Governor for arranging a special program which is usually incorporated in the Republic Day celebration program under normal circumstances.

“As a Minister for DM&R, I have also explained the reason for not distributing the awards at the Republic Day due to the Covid-19 restrictions,” Lalchamliana said.

While congratulating the personnel for receiving the coveted recognition, he also motivated all Heads of Department (HoD) to come forward with recommendations of their staffs for these awards.

This year’s Governor’s gold medals have been awarded to the following personnel from Mizoram Police – C/270 PC.Lalrinsanga, Aizawl DEF; C/199 Lalhriatpuia, Aizawl DEF.

While, the Silver Medalist incorporates of – Inspr. F. Tlanghmingthanga, 1st IR Bn; Hav. Rohlupuia, 2nd Bn. MAP; C/30 PC.Siamkima, Aizawl DEF; C/16350 R.Lalrochhara, PTS; C/16320 Lalringzuala, 3rd Bn. MAP.

In addition, meritorious personnel from the Excise & Narcotics Department awarded with the Gold Medal includes : Sub-Inspector C. Lalbiaktluanga; Head Constable no 170 Lalkunga. Meanwhile, the silver medal have been awarded to – Sub-Inspector R. Lalrinsanga; Constable No 316 P.C. Laldingngheta.