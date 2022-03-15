Manipur : Contenders For CM Face – N. Biren Singh & T. Biswajit Singh Rush To Delhi

NET Web Desk

Amid uncertainty over the next Chief Minister (CM) of Manipur, both incumbent Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Thongam Biswajit Singh – a strong contender for the post have rushed to Delhi for discussing the concerned matter with the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

According to IANS report, a senior BJP leader asserted that N. Biren Singh and T. Biswajit Singh were summoned to Delhi by central leaders to resolve the leadership issue.

Its worthy to note that the parliamentary body of BJP has appointed the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and law minister Kiren Rijiju to oversee the “election” of the legislative party’s leader in Manipur, kicking off the process of naming the state’s new chief minister.

“Following the meeting, Sitharaman and Rijiju are expected to travel to Imphal to meet with other BJP legislators and leaders in order to finalise the name of the legislature’s party leader.” – mentioned the senior leader.

Despite the fact that BJP did not formally announce a CM candidate during the Manipur assembly polls, but the party campaigned across the state under the leadership of N Biren Singh.

Recently, N Biren Singh submitted his resignation letter to the Governor – La Ganesan, and was requested to stay in office until the new administration comes over.

Its worthy to note that N. Biren Singh has won from his home constituency – Heingang in East Imphal district, Manipur, with more than 18000 votes, defeating the Indian National Congress (INC) rival – P Sharatchandra Singh.