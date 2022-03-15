Mizoram : Assam Rifles Deliver Lecture On ‘Consumer Rights’ At Tuipang Hamlet

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Commemorating the occasion of ‘World Consumer Rights Day’, the Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles today conducted a lecture at Tuipang Village.

The primary aim of the lecture is to raise awareness about consumer rights and demands around the world.

Meanwhile, the paramilitary troop utilized the day to demand that all consumers’ rights be respected and protected, as well as to protest market abuses and social injustices that jeopardize such rights.

The residents of Tuipang hamlet were overjoyed and showed their gratitude to the Assam Rifles for undertaking this initiative.

Its worthy to note that ‘World Consumer Rights Day’ observed annually on March 15, was inspired by President John F Kennedy, who sent a special message to the US Congress on March 15, 1962, in which he formally addressed the issue of consumer rights.