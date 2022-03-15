Mizoram BJP Calls-Upon Governor; Seeks Probe Against MGNREGS Mismanagement

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Central Schemes Monitoring & Vigilance Cell of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mizoram Pradesh on Monday called-upon the Governor – Hari Babu Kambhampati and submitted a complaint for constituting a High Level Inquiry Committee to look into the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) Material Component Corruption.

It had also submitted a complaint to Union Rural Development Minister – Faggan Singh Khulaste when he visited the state recently in which they stated that the various Schemes and Programmes sanctioned for the state of Mizoram has not been implemented in a proper manner.

Kambhampati assured that all reports provided by the BJP Schemes Monitoring & Vigilance Cell would be noted and given to the Central Government the same day, so that appropriate action could be taken as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste also stated that MGNREGS is a transparent scheme that must have the consent of all involved – from the highest authority of the state to the grass root level of VEC and the normal citizens.

Its worthy to note that MGNREGS Act intends to improve the livelihood stability of people across rural areas by providing a rural household whose adult members volunteer to conduct unskilled manual work a hundred days of paid employment in a financial year.