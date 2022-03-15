Nagaland : Community-Awareness Workshop On ‘Counter Wildlife & Biodiversity Conservation’ Initiated In Wokha

NET Web Desk

In an effort to combat wildlife crimes and maintain a delicate balance in our ecosystems, a one-day workshop on ‘Counter Wildlife & Biodiversity Conservation’ was recently held at Tiyi Hall of Wokha.

Organized by the Nagaland Forest Department Wildlife Conservation-India & The Nagaland State Biodiversity Board, this workshop intended to raise public awareness about the importance of conserving wildlife.

The key principle of this workshop dealt to restrain the human-wildlife conflict that has been on the rise during recent years as a result of dwindling habitats, changing land-use patterns, urbanization, deforestation, and an expanding human population, among other factors.

Addressing the gathering, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Wokha – Lankonsen T Tsanglao asserted that “wild animals have always been a critical resource for human beings, and that forefathers had practiced hunting since time immemorial as a source of food that was critical for their survival. However, the age-old practice of hunting should be discouraged, and attention should be focused on conserving our ecosystem for our present and future generations, as many species are becoming extinct.”

He advised that additional workshops like these be organized, particularly in rural areas, to educate the public, and urged citizens from all walks of life to join the forest department in their struggle to safeguard the environment.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Nagaland State Biodiversity Board – Satya Prakash Tripathi, IFS (Retd) shared various aspects of community involvement in wildlife conservation to ensure that wildlife management policies are effectively implemented; such as workshops and training, and sought cooperation from all sections to work together for conserving wildlife and environment.

The conference also discussed the human-elephant conflict in Wokha, as well as the identification of regularly trafficked species and court procedures.