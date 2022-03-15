Nagaland : Election To Lone Rajya Sabha Seat On March 31

NET Web Desk

Election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Nagaland will be held on March 31, to fill the seat which will vacate after incumbent Rajya Sabha MP – KG Kenye retires on April 2, 2022.

In a notification, additional secretary & returning officer, in pursuance of the provision of Subsection (1) of section 29 of the Representation of People Act, 1951, has fixed, with the previous approval of the Election Commission.

Khruohituonuo Rio notified that nomination papers should be delivered by a candidate or his proposer to the RO or to ARO at Room No. 65, NLA secretariat, between 11 AM and 3 PM on any day (other than public holiday) not later than March 21. Forms of nomination paper could be obtained at the same place and time. The nomination papers will be taken up for scrutiny at 12 noon on March 22 in the office of the returning officer.

Notice of withdrawal of candidatures may be delivered by a candidate or his proposers or his/her election agent who has been authorized in writing by the candidate to deliver it to concerned officials before 3 PM on March 24. The poll will be held on March 31 between 9 AM to 4 PM.

Its worthy to note that recently, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that biennial elections will be held in 13 seats of six states including 4 from three North East states – Nagaland, Assam and Tripura.