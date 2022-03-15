Nagaland : Huge Stockpile Of Contraband Substances Seized From Itanagar; 3 Held

NET Web Desk

In a significant anti-drug operation, a squad of Itanagar Police recently confiscated a large stockpile of illicit drugs and nabbed three individuals from the northeastern state of Nagaland.

Based on specific inputs about the movement of two persons carrying such prohibited materials near Mopin Ground ‘O’ Point, the security forces launched an operation and detained two persons, identified as – Kyoda Thomas and Anu Wangsa.

However, a scooter bearing registration number AR-02A-1954 with banned contraband items, suspected to be heroin, weighing roughly 6.120 gm and another 59.23 gm loaded in vials was also seized from his possession.

Following additional interrogation, the security forces held another offender – Rubu Pilya, and confiscated 6 vials filled suspected heroin weighing 0.75 gm and separate unfilled 6.95 gm from his possession.

