NLFT Cadre Apprehended From West Tripura; Remanded To Police Custody

Agartala, March 15, 2022 : Tripura police on Monday night apprehended an active cadre of the National Liberation Front of Tipra (NLFT) from Kamalghat area under West Tripura district.

It is reported that the Bishramganj police station staff arrested NLFT cadre Parimal Debbarma on Monday night from an area under Lefunga police station in West Tripura district and kept in safe custody at Bishalgarh police station in Sepahijala district.

Along with Parimal Debbarma, three more persons were arrested. They are – Bidesh Debbarma, Jahar Debbarma and Rajesh Debbarma.

At night, high-ranking officials of the district police, including SDPO Rahul Das, led by SP Rathi Ranjan Debnath, interrogated the detainees.

The other three, except Parimal Debbarma, were released on bail after interrogation. On Tuesday, Parimal Debbarma was produced before the court by Bishalgarh police station seeking a five-day police remand.

Meanwhile, Debbarma was accused of forcibly snatching Rs 17 lakh from the shop of Nirmal Debnath, owner of Betar Voice Micro ATM in Bishramganj Bazar of Sepahijala district on March 5 last.