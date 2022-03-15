Sikkim : General Budget 2022 Highlighting Organic Farming Practices & Start-Up Entrepreneurship

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Chairperson of Sikkim Commission for Other Backward Classes – Pavitra Bhandari asserted that General Budget 2022 has been meticulously designed under the objective “not leaving any citizens behind”.

Addressing the workshop “Vartalap”, Bhandari claimed that the budget had incorporated a number of projects, categorically emphasizing on the development of chemical-free farming practices across the country, which is not only admirable but has been practiced in Sikkim for a long time.

Further, she informed that the State Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Sikkim has remained positive throughout time.

She mentioned that role of the media in democracy is critical, and that state government, which believes in inclusive politics, is doing its best to maintain history of journalism, as lively as it needs to be.

Bhandari pledged that given the pitiful state of print media, the current state administration would undertake positive actions to protect its interests if journalist associations and other stakeholders come up with favourable suggestions.

Earlier, while presenting keynote address on “General Budget 2022 – Leaving No Citizen Behind and prospect of NE Region and Roadmap for Agriculture and prospects of Sikkim”, Prof. Abhijeet Dutt of Sikkim University highlighted the background, its source and the sectors where it would be spent.

Referring the budget 2022 being futuristic, it would be reflected positively in the long run. The budget also reflects the slogan of “Sab ka Sath, Sab ka Vikas and Sab ka Viswas” as promulgated by Prime Minister of India, he added.

Dutt also highlighted aspects of PM Gatishakti, MSMe, Education, agriculture, Start-up, digital banking etc.

Similarly, the Deputy General Manager (DGM) of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) – Vijay Bhatt presented his address on the roadmap for agriculture and prospects of Sikkim. The general budget of 2022 has many beneficial projects for Sikkim and the northeast states, he added.

Meanwhile, the state IEC officer – Sonam Bhutia in his address informed that it would be foolhardy to ignore COVID protocol even though its spread has decreased. “There still is uncertainty about COVID. As such, we must follow COVID appropriate behavior and remain protected,” he informed.

Addressing the workshop, President of Press Club of Sikkim Shekhar Khawas while presenting several examples, informed that the media has an important role to play in the context of rural development.

Similarly, President of Journalist Club of Sikkim Bhim Rawat in his address informed that being complementary to each other, the objective of both the government and private media is to inform the people. Even though both the government and private media are discharging their duties, private media has comparatively broader reaches, he informed. And since it gathers further importance when the code of conduct is invoked during election time, the government must mentor and give patronage to it, he added.

Journalist Ajay Thami highlighted the difficulties and challenges faced during rural reporting. Earlier welcoming all the participants in the workshop, Media & Communication Officer from PIB Shillong Shri Gopajit Das highlighted various welfare schemes of the government and said that the objective of a workshop like “Vartalap” was to further disseminate it to the masses.

The workshop attended by active journalists of Sikkim was focused on the importance of the role of media in disseminating information of welfare schemes of the government to the people. It is the fifth edition of Vartalap organized by PIB Gangtok. The workshop was coordinated by senior journalist Suman Gajmer.