Sikkim : Mock Exercise Initiated To Raise Awareness On Disaster Management Strategies

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to review the management plans during unprecedented emergency situations and enhancing the abilities to respond faster, a week-long Familiarization Exercise organized by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Kolkata team commenced in Gyalshing today.

The primary objective of this exercise is to raise awareness of natural disasters among general public. Besides, demonstration shall be conducted till March 24 at various locations of Gyalshing and Soreng districts.

This mock drill aims to demonstrate the proper utilization of first aid, rescue operations and other primary activities required to be performed immediately after natural disasters like – earthquakes, fire, landslides or building collapse.