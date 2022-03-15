Tripura Government to Enhance Wages For Tea-Garden Workers From April : CM – Biplab Kumar Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 15, 2022 : Tripura government is likely to enhance the minimum wage of tea workers in the state to Rs 176 from next April, said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb while meeting with tea workers at his official residence here in Agartala on Tuesday.

Recently, the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah announced a scheme ‘Mukhya Mantri Cha Sramik Kalyan Prokolpo’ to accelerate the development of the tea industry and the socio-economic development of the tea workers. The various tea garden workers present thanked the state government and Chief Minister Deb for this significant project taken to improve the living standards of tea workers in the state.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that most of the 54 tea gardens in the state are private. Once, these tea gardens were neglected. The present state government took initiative in increasing production by overcoming the disruptions in the management of these tea gardens and to develop this industry.

He said the ‘Mukhya Mantri Cha Sramik Kalyan Prokolpo’ has been taken up with the aim of improving the living standards of the neglected tea workers. The overall welfare of tea workers and their families will be achieved by allocating about Rs 85 crore in this project. In this project, land will be provided to the tea worker families who do not have land and their houses will be provided through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Antyodaya Card to be issued for tea workers’ families, steps to spread education including minimum benefits of tea garden workers such as improved health services, roads, toilets, provision of purified drinking water, bringing them under health insurance, providing allowances to eligible workers. Tea workers will be provided with other useful assistance to improve their finances through this project.

The Chief Minister further said that initiatives are also being taken to revive the dying and non-profitable orchards by forming cooperative societies and providing them loans on easy terms. Consequently, tea garden workers will benefit greatly, he added.

Deb also said that an initiative has been taken by the state government to increase the minimum wage of tea workers in the state to Rs 176 from next April.

Apart from the Chief Minister, Chairman of Tripura Tea Development Corporation Santosh Saha, Board of Directors of Tripura Tea Development Corporation and various tea garden workers were also present at the meeting.