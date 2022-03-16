Arunachal Pradesh : First Lady – Neelam Mishra Emphasizes On Reviving ‘Traditional Weaving Techniques’ 

NET Web Desk

Governor of Arunachal Pradesh – Brig (Dr) B.D. Mishra (Retd.)’s spouse Neelam Mishra has urged for the reintroduction of traditional weaving techniques and the utilization of natural fibres; which were employed by indigenous women of the northeastern state during ancient times.

Addressing the senior officials of the textiles & handicrafts department at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, Mishra highlighted that “motifs and designs of the tribes of Arunachal Pradesh are unique and distinctive.”

He recommended the officials to take weavers, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and women entrepreneurs outside of the state on exposure trips for educating them, and helping them to replicate marketing skills and concentrate on the needs of their products.

She believes that Arunachal’s indigenous textiles, handicrafts, and handloom must be exported to other areas of the country to help Arunachali women and their families achieve socioeconomic independence.

Meanwhile, Mishra also proposed refurbishing state emporiums, particularly in the national capital, as well as installing kiosks selling traditional Arunachali textile products as souvenirs in airports, helipads, and railway stations.