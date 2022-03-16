Arunachal Pradesh : Menstrual Leave “Not A Subject Of Debate” In Legislative Assembly; Asserts BJP Legislators

NET Web Desk

A proposed bill offering menstrual leave to girl students and working women was deemed unworthy of consideration; and referred as a “filthy” subject to be debated in the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The Congress legislator – Ninong Ering on March 11 placed a private member’s resolution, calling for the passage of a measure offering menstrual leave “since it is particularly unsettling for girls and women, especially on the first day.”

However, the resolution and subject associated with it, was cited as not worthy of discussion in the house.

According to The Hindu report, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator – Lokam Tassar claimed that the Assembly was “too holy” venue to address a “letera cheez (filthy thing)”, and that it should be handled by the State Women’s Commission.

“Menstruating ladies in our Nyishi community must sleep far away from the kitchen and not allowed to come near anyone,” he added.

Another BJP legislator – Tana Hali Tara highlighted that “Nyishi tradition prohibits women from eating with men during the ‘unclean’ period. Leave might be appropriate in Bihar or Kerala, but not here.”

Meanwhile, a BJP member – Nyato Rigia admitted that women suffer during their periods, but that a day’s absence was not justifiable. “Women can take leave and lie about menstruation,” he remarked.

Jummum Ete Deori of the BJP said the issue was crucial for women. “However, it does not feel proper to address it in the Assembly,” she mentioned.

The proposed measure, according to the Minister of Women and Child Development – Alo Libang, is “logical and concerning,” but it should be reviewed with women’s organizations and the State Women’s Panel prior to been passed.

However, the proposal was withdrawn, when the Minister promised to examine measures for providing relief or special facilities to women who experience agony and discomfort during their periods.