Arunachal Pradesh : No Fresh COVID-19 Cases; Tally Pushed To 64483 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh did not register any new case, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 64483, as informed by the Health services directorate of the frontier state.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has 6 active cases, Anjaw (1), West Kameng (4), Upper Siang (1 case).

Arunachal Pradesh now has 14 active cases, while 2 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 64173. The recovery rate now stands at 99.452% per cent.