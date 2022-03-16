Assam : Crime Rates Dropped By 30 Percent This Year; Asserts CM Sarma

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that crime rate in Assam has declined by 30 per cent this year as compared to the previous year.

Responding to a query during the ongoing budget session of state legislative Assembly, Sarma mentioned “In comparison to the previous year, crime has reduced by 30% in the state this year. In January 2021, a total of 8661 cases were reported to the state’s police stations, with the number of cases falling to 7706 in January of current year. In February 2021, the state had 8941 cases, which has fallen to 5425 in February this year.”

The decrease in crime rate demonstrates that police operations against criminals has been effective. “Police do not target any particular community. We must trust the police if they shoot a drug vendor from a minority neighbourhood and claim that they fired while the peddler attempted to flee. Police officers should also behave within the bounds of the law,” he added.

However, in relation to paddy purchase, the Assam Chief Minister asserted that within two years, the state government will directly procure paddy from the cultivators.