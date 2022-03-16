Assam : Entrepreneur Introduces ‘Zeleneskyy Tea’; Named After Heroic Ukrainian President

NET Web Desk

A tea entrepreneur from Assam – Ranjit Baruah has made Zelenskyy tea, named after the Ukrainian President – Vladimir Zeleneskyy, who reiterated his pledge to combat the Russian invasion with heroism.

“This tea has the potential to be as powerful as Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zeleneskyy, who is currently facing huge Russian forces.” – shared the Director of Aromica Tea – Ranjit Baruah.

Before becoming an entrepreneur, Ranjit Baruah worked in the tea industry for nearly two decades.

Tender Buds Teas and Crafts Pvt Ltd, situated in Guwahati, owns the Aromica brand. It buys the leaf from small tea growers and believes in combining traditional values with age-old understanding to create teas with health benefits, great flavour, and a rich tea experience.