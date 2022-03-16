Assam Government Will Provide Scooters To Meritorious HS Students

NET Web Desk

The Assam government will provide scooters to all the students including boys and girls who secure first division in Higher Secondary (HS) Examination under the provision of Pragya Bharati Scheme.

Addressing the state budget 2022-23, the Finance Minister of Assam – Ajanta Neog provided detailed information regarding the Pragyan Bharati scheme.

According to reports, the Pragya Bharati Scheme also incorporates of – providing textbooks to pupils upto graduation.

However, hostel mess dues will be waived upto Rs 2000 per month for under-graduate & post-graduate courses in degree, medical, polytechnic colleges.

Counting admission fee waiver to all BPL students; and education loan subsidy uder Abhinandan Scheme.

The state government will also provide a mobility grant of Rs 10,000 per year to girl students pursuing post graduate courses.

Besides, eligible students passing High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) will be felicitated with Anandaram Barooah awards.