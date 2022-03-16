Assam : Contraband Substances Worth Rs 130 Crores Seized From Sonapur; 2 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the Assam Police have recently confiscated a large stockpile of contraband substances from Sonapur – a region located in the outskirts of Guwahati; and apprehended 2 drug dealers.

Based on specific inputs, the security forces led by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) East – Bibekananda Das & Sonapur OC – Nabajit Nath launched a major operation and recovered 4.6 lakh Yaba tablets, 12 kg Metamphetamine and 1.5 kg Heroin from the possession of 2 accused.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM – Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the news. “#AssamAgainstDrugs Another major success by @assampolice! In a major op led by Bibekananda Das, ADCP East & Nabajit Nath, OC Sonapur, 4.6 lakh Yaba tablets, 12 kg Metamphetamine and 1.5 kg Heroin have been seized. Two accused apprehended. Good work! Keep it up @GuwahatiPol.” – he wrote.