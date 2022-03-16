Assam : Prime Accused In Guwahati Gangrape Case – Biki Ali; Killed In Police Encounter

NET Web Desk

The prime accused in the Guwahati gangrape case, Biki Ali has been killed in an encounter by the Assam Police.

According to police reports, Ali allegedly tried to flee from detention as he was transported to the crime scene for its reconstruction of the crime, and he was shot by Assam police officials on late Tuesday night.

Biki Ali reportedly sustained several bullet injuries in the police firing incident. Following which, Ali was immediately shifted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), where the doctors declared him brought dead.

However, two women police personnel also sustained injuries in the incident.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim, a case has been registered under Sections 376 (D) of the IPC, Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and 67(B) of the IT Act against the five accused at the All Women’s Police Station at Pan Bazaar in Guwahati city.

Meanwhile, four other accused involved with the case – Faijul Ali, Raja Ali, Poona Ali and Pinku Ali are still on the run.