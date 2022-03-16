Assam : Rape Accused Killed In Police Firing At Udalguri 

NET Web Desk

A man accused of rape-cum-murder of a 7-yrs-old minor girl was killed by police today in an ‘encounter’ at Udalguri district.

”We registered a case about the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl. Based on our investigation, the accused named Rajesh Munda was nabbed on Tuesday from a factory in Baihata Chariali,” – informed the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Udalguri – Bidyut Das Boro.

Rajesh Munda, 38, was shot while attempting to flee from police custody in Majbat, according to the police reports. However, he was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

”In a bid to stop him from running away, the police team fired some shots in which he was injured. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead,” added the Udalguri ASP.