Assam : Special Leave For Government Employees To Watch ‘The Kashmir Files’; Asserts CM Sarma

  • NET Web Desk

The Chief Minister of Assam – Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that state government employees will be entitled for half-day special leave to watch ‘The Kashmir Files’, a movie themed on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Glad to announce that our Govt employees will be entitled for half-day special leave to watch #TheKashmirFiles. They will have to only inform their superior officers and submit the tickets the next day.

On Tuesday, the Assam Chief Minister along with other cabinet ministers watched the movie, and referred the genocide as a “blot on humanity”.

The Kashmiri Pandit genocide & their exodus are a blot on humanity. Moved by the heart-wrenching portrayal of their plight in #TheKashmirFiles, which I watched along with my Cabinet colleagues and MLAs of @BJP4Assam & allies. Kudos @vivekagnihotri & co for holding out the truth” – he wrote.

I would also like to clarify here that as Assam doesn’t have any Entertainment Tax, there is no point of its waiver for #TheKashmirFiles.” – he further added.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri; the film stars – Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

Recently, Prime Minister – Narendra Modi praised the much-anticipated movie which is currently embroiled in a heated debate. He argued that such films “reveal the truth” and that a “conspiracy” was working to discredit it.

Its worthy to note that thousands of Kashmiri Hindus fled the valley overnight, abandoning their possessions; a tragedy clearly represented in this well-documented movie exposing the genocide against the Kashmiri Pandit community in 1990.