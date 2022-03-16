BJP Central Observers To Visit 4 States, Including Manipur After Holi Weekend 

NET Web Desk

The Central Observers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will travel to the four states where the party recently won assembly elections, after Holi weekend.

BJP registered thumping victory in the recently-concluded Assembly polls of four states – Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Recently, the Parliamentary Board of BJP had appointed central observers and co-observers to oversee the selection of the leaders.

Its worthy to note that Union Finance Minister – Nirmala Sitharaman and Law Minister – Kiren Rijiju were appointed observers and co-observers, respectively, for Manipur.