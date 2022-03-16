Budget 2022-23 : Assam Government Allocates Rs 25 Crores For Holistic Development Of Ethnic Communities; Check-Out Key Announcements

Budget 2022-23 : Assam Government Allocates Rs 25 Crores For Holistic Development Of Ethnic Communities; Check-Out Key Takeaways

NET Web Desk

The Finance Minister of Assam – Ajanta Neog today presented the state budget for 2022-23 highlighting a slew of developmental initiatives encompassing from infrastructure, connectivity and health.

Addressing the house, Neog announced that state government has earmarked a sum of Rs 25 crores for holistic development of Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, Chutia, and Koch-Rajbongshi communities.

As per the budget 2022-23, 4 new schemes for road erection have been announced – Pakipath Nirman Achani, Unnoti Pakipath Nirman Achani, Mothauri Pokikaran Achani & Path Nobikaran Achani.

In addition, with assistance from Centre and AIIB, 2 significant bridges will be built over the Subansiri at Dhunaguri and Luit. Trumpet Junction will be erected near Gauripur, North Guwahati, to improve the usability of the Brahmaputra Bridge.

Besides, four stretches under the Asom Mala will be renovated, with 19 new roadways over bridges being built. A new flyover will be constructed on Mancota Road in Dibrugarh, while a new elevated road will be built on GNB Road in Guwahati.

The state government will introduce a new scheme to make air travel from Guwahati to Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Silchar, and Tezpur more assessible; while proposal for establishing three new helipads in Nagaon, Geleki, and Haflong, as well as new airports in Karbi Anglong and Silchar have also been tabled.

Assam Inland Water Transport Development Society will develop 13 small terminals at Umananda, Uzan Bazar, Kurua, Guijan, Ghaghor, Kachari, Goalpara, North Guwahati, Aphalamukh, Neemati Ghat, Matmora, and Disangmukh.

In order to improve education, 436 schools in tea garden areas would be brought under the control of the state government, with 117 Model High Schools set to open on May 10, 2022.

Using the Miyawaki concept, Seuj Axom Abhijan plans to enhance green cover in Assam from 36% to 38% in 5 years. However, 200 electric vehicles and 100 CNG buses will be introduced under the Smart City initiative in Guwahati, for a total cost of Rs 250 crores.

Besides, 7 new cancer hospitals will be built in Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Tezpur, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, and Darrang between 2022 and 2023. While, the state government will earmarked Rs 15 crores, the State Cancer Institute of GMCH will get a robotic surgery facility.

It also proposes to provide Rs 15 crores each to Assam University and Tezpur University during FY 2022-23. Meanwhile, 25 crores has been allocated to the Assam Agricultural University of Jorhat for upgrading infrastructures of institutions that fall under its ambit.