COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 8 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 93688

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 8 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 93688, as informed by the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 64 active cases, while 14 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 92034. While no new fatalities have been registered, taking the total fatalities to 1590.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,82,314 total vaccines, with 1987 citizens been inoculated. As many as 1113 citizens of 18+ age group and 212 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.