Manipur Congress President – N Loken Singh Resigns; After Defeat In Assembly Polls

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President – N. Loken Singh has resigned from the post, following the party’s major defeat in the recently-concluded Assembly polls of Manipur.

Singh has resigned from the post, thereby undertaking responsibility for the defeat.

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote “I take responsibility of the defeat of Congress in the Assembly Election 2022 in Manipur. I do hereby resign from the Presidentship of MPCC.”

Its worthy to note that Singh lost from the Nambol Constituency to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s – Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh by a margin of 3,060 votes.