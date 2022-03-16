Manipur : N Biren Singh Reaches Parliament To Meet PM Modi & Home Minister – Amit Shah

NET Web Desk

The caretaker of Manipur – N. Biren Singh today arrived at the Parliament to meet Prime Minister – Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah for discussing the formation of new state government.

“I have come to meet the Prime Minister and Home Minister.” – Singh informed the news agency ANI.

Taking to Twitter, PM Narendra Modi wrote “Met Shri @NBirenSingh Ji and congratulated him on @BJP4Manipur’s stupendous victory in the recently concluded Assembly Polls. Our Party is committed to working even harder to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Manipur.”

Met Shri @NBirenSingh Ji and congratulated him on @BJP4Manipur’s stupendous victory in the recently concluded Assembly Polls. Our Party is committed to working even harder to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Manipur. pic.twitter.com/tyV4dRQLnn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2022

Amid uncertainty over the CM post in Manipur, both incumbent Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Thongam Biswajit Singh – a strong contender for the post rushed to Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the concerned matter with the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Its worthy to note that the parliamentary body of BJP has appointed the Union Finance Minister – Nirmala Sitharaman and law minister – Kiren Rijiju to oversee the “election” of the legislative party’s leader in Manipur, kicking off the process of naming the state’s new chief minister. They are expected to reach Imphal soon, and meet with other BJP legislators and leaders in order to finalize the name of the next CM.

Despite the fact that BJP did not formally announce a CM candidate during the Manipur assembly polls, but the party campaigned across the state under the leadership of N Biren Singh.

Recently, N Biren Singh submitted his resignation letter to the Governor – La Ganesan, and was requested to stay in office until the new administration comes over.

Singh has won from his home constituency – Heingang in East Imphal district, Manipur, with more than 18000 votes, defeating the Indian National Congress (INC) rival – P Sharatchandra Singh.