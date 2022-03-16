Mizoram : 223 Railway Tracks In Lawngtlai Placed On Hold; Asserts Railway Minister 

Mizoram Lok Sabha MP - C. Lalrosanga at the state's railway development site

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In an unstarred question to Mizoram’s Lok Sabha MP – C. Lalrosanga, the Union Railways Minister – Ashwini Vaishnaw remarked that 223 railway tracks proposed for Sairang to Hmangbuchhuah of Lawngtlai District has been placed on hold.

The Broad Gauge Reconnaissance Engineering-cum-Traffic Survey predicted a cost of 15, 007 crores for the 223-kilometer stretch.

Vaishnaw claimed that the project would result in a -10.45 Rate of Return (RoR) loss for the Railway Ministry, hence it was decided not to proceed.

Responding to another unstarred query, the Communications Minister – Devusinh Chauhan declared that Mizoram will have 64 Core Banking Facilities.

According to Chauhan, 1,58,526 post offices in India have 1,52, 514 basic banking systems, which can help to improve net banking, mobile banking, ATM, and post office accounts.