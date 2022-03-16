N. Biren Singh To Continue As Chief Minister Of Manipur

NET Web Desk

The High Command of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has approved the name of N. Biren Singh for the next Chief Minister of Manipur; as revealed by sources.

Earlier this day, Singh along with Goa caretaker – Pramod Sawant reached the Parliament to meet PM Modi and Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah to discuss on the matter.

Meanwhile, the BJP high command in Delhi has also approved the name of Pramod Sawant for the post of Goa Chief Minister, following the party’s thumping victory in the recently-concluded state assembly polls in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Narendra Modi congratulated Singh for the stupendous victory in the recently-concluded Assembly Polls. “Met Shri @NBirenSingh Ji and congratulated him on @BJP4Manipur’s stupendous victory in the recently concluded Assembly Polls. Our Party is committed to working even harder to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Manipur.” – he wrote.

Its worthy to note that Biren Singh has won from his home constituency – Heingang in East Imphal district, Manipur, with more than 18000 votes, defeating the Indian National Congress (INC) rival – P Sharatchandra Singh.