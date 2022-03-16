NPP Willing To Join BJP Government In Manipur : Meghalaya CM

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister & National People’s Party (NPP) chief – Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday asserted that his party is willing to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led administration in Manipur if the ruling party invites them.

During the recently-concluded assembly polls of Manipur, NPP filed 38 candidates and fought alone, thereby winning seven seats. However, the relations worsened, resulting to blaming each other for various wrongdoings.

The NPP is a partner of the National Democratic Alliance at the federal level, supports the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh, and collaboratively working in Meghalaya.

Addressing the mediapersons in Shillong, Sangma stated “If the BJP invites us to join the Manipur government, we will gladly accept. If they don’t, we would investigate the situation later.”

Its worthy to note that ruling BJP retained power for the second consecutive term and for the first time in Manipur the saffron party got an absolute majority and won 32 seats, while NPP secured seven seats.