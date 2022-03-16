Sikkim Boy – Tseteej Shiwakoty Wins ‘Most Inspirational Person’ Title At ‘Mister Global Championship’

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

A Sikkim resident – Tseteej Shiwakoty has been named as the “Most Inspirational Person” during the finals of ‘Mister Global Championship held recently in Maha Sarakham of Thailand.

For the first time in history, an Indian model has been adjudged with the coveted recognition at Mister Global – one of the world’s most renowned international pageants.

In addition, he was named one of the Best 17 models at the stated worldwide event, which was attended by delegates from all around the world. India had to wait five years for a spot at the Mister Global Championship.

All the attendees were directed to make a video about their lives, hopes, goals, and previous achievements as part of the event. The judges chose the top five videos from all of these entries, which arrived from – United States, France, Indonesia, Nigeria, and India.

However, Tseteej was unanimously voted the winner at the world finals for vividly presenting his journey and ambitions, and his film was voted the Most Inspirational Video.

Last year, he was crowned the winner of India’s biggest male pageant – Rubaru Mr. India. He had also won the Mr. Sikkim Manhunt title before winning this coveted title, and attained the opportunity to represent India at the Mister Global contest as part of his national success.

He is one of the few people in the world to have competed in all three levels of pageantry : state (Mr. Sikkim Manhunt in 2019); national (Rubaru Mr. India in 2021); and international (Rubaru Mr. World in 2022); (Mister Global in 2022). Mister World, Mister International, Mister Supranational, and Manhunt International are all part of the grand slam league of pageants.

Its worthy to note that delegates from 33 nations from around the world attended Mister Global 2022.