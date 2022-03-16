Tripura : Rape Suspect Killed In Dhalai

NET Web Desk

A group of women tied a 46-yrs-old rape suspect to a tree and beat him to death in Tripura’s Dhalai District on Wednesday.

According to police reports, the deceased had served 8 years of rigorous imprisonment for been involved into a murder case of 5-yrs-old child.

As per PTI report, the accused allegedly took the minor to a nearby jungle and raped her before abandoning her body.

Locals heard the girl’s pleas and rescued her, transporting her to a nearby hospital. They said that the girl was last seen with the murder suspect and that he was the one who committed the crime. According to a police official, locals blocked the Gandacherra-Amarpur route and demanded his arrest.

However, a gang of ladies nabbed him from a neighbouring village on Wednesday morning and tied him to a tree. A video that has gone viral on social media shows women brutally hitting the accused, after which he lost consciousness.

The accused was rescued and admitted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Both events are under investigation, noted the police official.