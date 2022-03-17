Arunachal Pradesh : Government Terminated Agreements With 44 Commercial Power Developers; Asserts Deputy CM

NET Web Desk

The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Chowna Mein informed the assembly that state government has terminated 44 agreements with commercial power companies because they are “not willing to implement” projects.

During a zero-hour debate on Wednesday initiated by NPP member Tarn Dakpe, Mein informed that cancelled projects were offered to central public sector undertakings (CPSUs) based on their performance and reliability.

The Memorandum of Agreements (MoAs) were signed in compliance with the Centre’s hydropower policy with the state administration. It had inked 153 MoAs with various CPSUs and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) totaling 46943 megawatts, according to Mein.

These projects will permit an anticipated investment of Rs 44 lakh crore in the state if they are allotted, he noted. The 405-MW Ranganadi, 110-MW Pare, 600-MW Kameng, and 24-MW Dikshi projects have been commissioned out of the remaining MoAs.

Raising the issue of handing over of Kamla hydro project to NHPC from Jindal Power, Dakpe was apprehensive whether the power producer would be able to commission it on time.

He also urged the state government to prepare an MoU with NHPC for the project, keeping in view the interest of the affected people besides the establishment of an ITI in the area and providing jobs to locals.

“Kamla project is also in the indicative list of the Centre, designated for analysis and valuation by NHPC. “The due diligence process has already been initiated by NHPC in coordination with Jindal Power and is expected to be completed soon. The transfer of documents has been completed and NHPC is expected to submit the report to the Centre soon for approval,” Mein added.