Arunachal Pradesh : Seppa Forest Division Commemorates First Anniversary Of ‘Air-Gun Surrender Abhiyaan’ 

NET Web Desk

The Seppa Forest Division of Arunachal Pradesh today observed the first anniversary of the much-appreciated ‘Airgun Surrender Abhiyaan’ – an initiative undertaken by the Arunachal Pradesh government, which is spinning a new hope of wildlife conservation.

Taking to Twitter, the Seppa Forest Division wrote “Today Seppa forest division celebrated 1st anniversary of much appreciated #airgunsurrenderabhiyaan. On this occasion @dcseppa called for making gun free villages in East kameng.”

Arunachal Pradesh Forest Department’s initiative titled ‘Air Gun Surrender Abhiyaan’ inviting residents to voluntarily surrender their air pistols and stop indiscriminate killing of birds across the northeastern state was also conferred with a ‘Roll of Honour’ certificate. This recognition helped the state government to provide a new hope for wildlife conservation.

Since its launch on March this year, over 2000 air guns have been surrendered by residents across the state.

Hunting – which has evolved into a mix of tradition and technology – has proliferated in recent years, posing a serious threat to wildlife species.

In light of this looming threat of extinction, the Arunachal Pradesh government has taken steps to play a critical role in the wildlife ecosystem, safeguarding rare and endangered creatures.