Arunachal Pradesh : Tawang Hosts ‘Loan Disbursement Mela’ To Support Cultivators With Farm Equipments

NET Web Desk

The Agriculture & Horticulture Department of Arunachal Pradesh in collaboration with Tawang District Administration jointly organized a loan disbursement Mela on Wednesday, for the beneficiaries of Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY) and Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY).

According to DIPR report, 23 beneficiaries received the loan under ANKY scheme; while 15 individual farmers and 7 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) were benefitted under ANBY scheme.

Addressing the beneficiaries, the Tawang Deputy Commissioner (DC) – KN Damo urged the educated youths to put their knowledge of modern technology & scientific farming methods for improving the quality and quantity of food grains.

Taking to Twitter, the Tawang DC wrote “Organised loan Disbursement Mela by Dist Adm, Agri and Hort deptt under #ANKY & #ANBY for the beneficiaries of Tawang district this morning also distributed farm machineries”

The DC also urged cultivators to grow more fruits and vegetables so that the district can provide fresh organic vegetables to security personnel and avoid market shortages.

Meanwhile, they were asked by the SBI field officer to submit the relevant paperwork to the bank in order to expedite the loan procedures.

The officials later handed-over farm machineries, including power tillers and grain mills to support them in completing tasks within significantly less time frame.