Assam : Forest Department Seized 1 Kg Pangolin Scales From Guwahati; 1 Held 

In a major operation against anti-wildlife trafficking, the Assam Forest Department officials in collaboration with Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) apprehended an offender and seized around 1 kg of pangolin scales from his possession.
Identified as – Lobai Boro, the accused is a resident of Golflink Pdengshnong in Shillong, Meghalaya.
Based on specific inputs, the sleuths conducted a raid on Wednesday at Guwahati, and apprehended the accused.
Taking to Twitter, the Assam Forest Department wrote “In a joint operation by WCCB and forest, one accused person has been arrested for illegally transporting wildlife articles derived from Pangolin.”
Meanwhile, the security forces have registered a case against the offender at the Guwahati Range of WCCB under the Wildlife Protection Act, and further investigation is underway.