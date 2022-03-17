Assam : Forest Department Seized 1 Kg Pangolin Scales From Guwahati; 1 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against anti-wildlife trafficking, the Assam Forest Department officials in collaboration with Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) apprehended an offender and seized around 1 kg of pangolin scales from his possession.

Identified as – Lobai Boro, the accused is a resident of Golflink Pdengshnong in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Based on specific inputs, the sleuths conducted a raid on Wednesday at Guwahati, and apprehended the accused.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Forest Department wrote “In a joint operation by WCCB and forest, one accused person has been arrested for illegally transporting wildlife articles derived from Pangolin.”

Meanwhile, the security forces have registered a case against the offender at the Guwahati Range of WCCB under the Wildlife Protection Act, and further investigation is underway.